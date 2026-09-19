Thane Ganeshotsav 2026: Commercial Gas Cylinders Made Mandatory For Mahaprasad At Public Events

Public Ganesh Mandals in Thane will have to use commercial LPG cylinders for Mahaprasad and community cooking | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 19, 2026: In a major safety initiative ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav and public festive events, the Thane district administration has mandated the exclusive use of commercial gas cylinders for preparing Mahaprasad and community feasts.

The measure aims to curb the illegal misuse of domestic gas cylinders and prevent severe fire hazards during large gatherings.

Directives To Ganesh Mandals

Thane Assistant District Supply Officer Yogesh Jangle issued directives to all tehsildars in the district, tasking them with strictly enforcing compliance among public Ganesh Mandals (event committees).

Authorities highlighted the significant technical differences in capacity, burner design, and pressure thresholds between domestic and commercial cylinders. Using domestic cylinders for heavy, continuous cooking poses a severe risk of explosions, leading to potential loss of life and property.

Additionally, using domestic cylinders for commercial or public-scale cooking violates the Essential Commodities Act, rendering the event organisers liable to direct criminal charges. Furthermore, insurance claims will be denied if an accident involves illegal domestic gas usage.

Mandatory Clause In Event Licences

To ensure strict compliance, local municipal bodies, police authorities, and the supply department will now explicitly include a mandatory commercial cylinder clause in all official event licences and tent permits.

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Welcoming the administration's decision, Nitin Solanke, Founder and National President of the Consumer Vigilance Welfare Foundation, stressed the importance of safety:

"Ganeshotsav is a sacred and joyous festival, but safety should never be compromised while preparing Mahaprasad. The difference in pressure and capacity between domestic and commercial cylinders makes using domestic setups for large cooking vessels extremely dangerous. We thank the administration for acting on our request. To ensure a safe and obstacle-free festival for everyone, all Ganesh Mandals must strictly adhere to the law and use only commercial cylinders."

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