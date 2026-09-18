Thane Ganeshotsav 2026: Additional Municipal Commissioner Nitin Rathod Inspects Gauri-Ganpati Immersion Ghats

Maj. Dr. Nitin Rathod reviews civic preparations at key Thane immersion sites ahead of the festival immersions | File Photo

Thane, September 18, 2026: In preparation for the Gauri-Ganpati and Anant Chaturdashi idol immersions, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner (2) Maj. Dr. Nitin Rathod conducted an on-site inspection of key immersion ghats, including Kolshet Creek and Retibunder, to review civic readiness and ensure smooth operations.

Maj. Dr. Rathod issued strict directives to civic officials to prioritise cleanliness, public safety, adequate lighting, and reliable drinking water supply. Considering the monsoon season, he instructed teams to take proactive measures against waterlogging and muddy pathways to prevent any inconvenience to devotees.

Highlighting environmental sustainability, the Additional Commissioner ordered the installation of informative banners promoting eco-friendly immersions and the systematic, separate collection of nirmalya (floral offerings). He urged citizens to adopt eco-conscious practices throughout the festival.

Key Directions Issued

Inter-Departmental Coordination: Civic wings must work seamlessly to manage expected heavy crowds effectively.

Public Assistance: Help desks must remain fully operational, with TMC personnel actively assisting visiting citizens.

Hygiene & Infrastructure: Continuous sanitation drives and uninterrupted site lighting must be maintained at all immersion locations.

Assistant Commissioners from respective ward committees, executive engineers, and senior officials accompanied the inspection drive. Reassuring the public, TMC confirmed its machinery is fully deployed, appealing to citizens to celebrate in a safe, disciplined, and environmentally friendly manner.

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Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026

In line with state government directives, Maj. Dr. Rathod instructed officials to utilise the immersion gatherings to raise public awareness about TMC’s ongoing ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026’, ensuring citizens are well-informed about public welfare schemes and available municipal services.

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