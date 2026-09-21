Thane Ganeshotsav 2026: 2 Groups Clash During Ganpati Immersion In Titwala, Case Registered Against 70-80 People Including Ex-BJP Deputy Mayor |

Thane: A clash reportedly broke out between two groups over the order of a Ganpati immersion procession in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which police registered a case against 70 to 80 people from both sides.

According to reports, the dispute began in Titwala over which group's Ganpati idol would proceed first for immersion. The verbal altercation allegedly escalated into pushing and physical assault.

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The incident occurred during the Ganpati immersion procession passing through areas including Regency Sarvam, Shrikrishna Hospital Road, MNS Chowk and Station Road in Titwala.

Case registered against both groups

Following the incident, Kalyan Taluka Police registered a case against 70 to 80 people from both groups, including former BJP Deputy Mayor and current corporator Upeksha Bhoir, her husband Shaktivan Bhoir, and members of the Thackeray faction, former corporator Suresh Bhoir and office-bearer Pradeep Bhoir.

Further details in the case are awaited.

Mandal president allegedly stabbed

In a separate incident, 35-year-old Rajesh Rajendran Devender, president of a local Ganeshotsav mandal in Ghatkopar, was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Sep 18 outside the mandal venue. Police said the confrontation began when suspect Raunak Balu Sonawane confronted 18-year-old mandal volunteer Vinay Sharma, alleging that Sharma had stared angrily at him. The confrontation escalated and Sonawane allegedly slapped Sharma.

When Devender intervened, he was allegedly attacked by Sonawane and his associates. According to reports, Sonawane allegedly stabbed Devender in the chest. Anand Tiwari, who reportedly tried to intervene, was also stabbed and sustained injuries.

Seven suspects arrested

Local mandal members rushed Devender and Tiwari to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared Devender dead. Tiwari is undergoing treatment.

Pant Nagar Police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the killing and registered a case. Further details are awaited.

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