 Thane: Free breast check-up camp organised by UMC to promote women's health awareness
UMC Commissioner Aziz Shaikh has urged all women to take advantage of the camp.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Thane: Free breast check-up camp organised by UMC to promote women's health awareness | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) Women and Child Welfare Department will organize a free breast check-up camp for women above 40 years in Ulhasnagar city. UMC Commissioner Aziz Shaikh has urged all women to take advantage of the camp.

A breast cancer screening camp was recently organised at the municipal headquarters premises, specifically targeting below the poverty line individuals, economically weak individuals, disabled individuals, widows, and poor and needy women of the city. Approximately 70 women benefited from the camp.

Dr. Subhash Jadhav, UMC Deputy Commissioner, stated, "The breast cancer screening camp will be conducted at the office of each ward committee of UMC between 10 am and 4 pm. The objective behind the camp is to raise awareness among women about breast cancer and detect it at an early stage to prioritize timely treatment."

