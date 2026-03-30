Thane Fraud: Mumbra Woman Duped Of ₹6.75 Lakh By Man Posing As NRI On Matrimonial Site; FIR Registered | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman from Thane's Mumbra was cheated of Rs 6.75 lakh by a man posing as an NRI on a matrimonial site and an unknown woman who helped him. An FIR has been registered against the man and an unidentified woman who is believed to have assisted in the fraud.

Here's What Happened

The fraud reportedly took place between January and March 2026. According to a Hindustan Times report, the woman connected with the accused, identified as Adnan Ahmed, on a matrimonial site. The man claimed he was a resident of the UK and also intended to marry the victim, saying that he would be in India in three months. Their conversations moved to WhatsApp, where their connection grew, and he gained her trust.

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However, suddenly on January 27, the accused allegedly contacted the woman, claiming he was in India and the customs officials at Delhi airport had seized his gold and foreign currency. Not just this, a woman posing as an immigration officer also called the victim.

The accused claimed that he needed urgent funds to pay the 'fines and clearances' to retrieve his belongings. The victim transferred Rs 6.75 lakh between February 2 and March 12 from her accounts to various bank accounts provided by the accused.

But to her shock, the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages, and she filed a complaint. Based on a complaint, the Mumbra police on March 26 registered an FIR against Adnan Ahmed and an unidentified woman.

(With inputs from PTI)

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