Thane: Four selected for state-level boxing tournament

Thane: Four players from the Thane District Boxing Association have been selected for the state championship boxing tournament for juniors. The competition is being conducted at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Urdu School at Collector Colony in Chembur between November 2 and 6.

Those who are selected include Narayan Singh and Navesh Mairale from Vinayak Boxing Club Titwala in the 63 to 66 kg and 57 to 60 kg weight groups, respectively, and Parth Sarkhale and Vrishab Yadav of Thane Boxing Academy have been selected in the 48 to 50 kg and 46 to 48 kg weight categories, respectively.

The team has left for the competition on Wednesday, November 2.

Narayan Singh has won the boys state championship

Narayan Singh has won the title of boys' state champion in 2021, and he is also a gold medalist. The team management is still expecting a golden punch from him. Nisha Gaikwad is the coach, and Jitendra Singh is also working as the team manager of this team.

Ahead of the competition, the president of the District Association, Milan Vaidya, and General Secretary, Sagar Pednekar, conducted a special pre-competition for the training of the selected four boxers and wished the team all the best for the state boxing championship.

