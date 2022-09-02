Boxing Federation introduces Zonal Championships for female boxers

Representation Image

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will launch five Open Zonal Championships for female boxers. The championships will start from this month.

Approximately 3000 promising youth and junior female pugilists are expected to participate in the five Open Zonal Boxing Championships, starting this month.

The events will be held in Junior Girls and Youth Women categories.

This massive grassroots-level initiative will start with the Khelo India East Zone Open Zonal Boxing Championship to be held in SAI Regional centre in Guwahati from September 15.

Long-term plans

This Zonal Championship is part of BFI's long-term plans to provide exposure and create a stronger bench strength for Indian women's boxing.

"Our motive is to find new and fresh talents at the Junior and Youth level. Such Open Championships will not only provide opportunity but also give a platform from where strong and talented contenders can get a direct shot at being selected for National Camp and represent India, complete and win medals for the country," said Hemanta Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India and General Secretary of Assam Amateur Boxing Association.

Will benefit junior girls

The Junior Girls' competition is expected to have 1400 entries, while 1600 boxers are likely to participate in the Youth Women section. The successful pugilists from the four zonal tournaments will progress to the Combined Open Zonal Boxing Championship, which would be held on a knock-out basis.

While East Zone and South Zone competitions are likely to witness the participation of close to 700 boxers (300 in Junior Girls and 400 in Youth Women), West Zone and North Zone events is likely to have 800 entries (400 in each category).

There will be 52 medals up for grabs in 13 different weight categories in the Junior Girls section, while 48 medals will be awarded in the 12 Youth Women categories as participants are expected from 28 states and eight Union Territories.

The official draw of the first of the four zonal events will be held on September 15 in Guwahati, with the competition scheduled to be held from September 16 to 22.

Read Also Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur