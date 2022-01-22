e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Thane: Four offences of power theft worth Rs 22.86 lakh registered

As per a release issued by the state-run power company, two offences each had been registered in Sahapur and Kalyan subdivisions based on complaints lodged by MSEDCL engineers who detected the thefts worth Rs 22.86 lakh.
PTI
Thane: Four offences of power theft worth Rs 22.86 lakh registered | File Photo

Thane: Four offences of power theft worth Rs 22.86 lakh registered | File Photo

Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has registered four offences of power theft of over Rs 22 lakh in Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the state-run power company, two offences each had been registered in Sahapur and Kalyan subdivisions based on complaints lodged by MSEDCL engineers who detected the thefts worth Rs 22.86 lakh.

The offences had been detected in an industrial unit, poultry farm and two domestic supplies, it was stated.

In one of the cases, a remote gadget was used to steal power and in other cases, electricity meter was bypassed, the official said.

Offences had been registered with the Murbad and MFC police stations, it was stated.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Larger interest of society at stake, says Mumbai court denying bail to accused in Bulli... FPJ Legal: Larger interest of society at stake, says Mumbai court denying bail to accused in Bulli...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Advertisement