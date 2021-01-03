Thane: Four held for bid to break open ATM cash chest in Ulhasnagar

Four persons have been arrested from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to prise open the cash chest at an ATM kiosk, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 1 near a hotel, a police officer said.

Police identified the burglars through CCTV footage and arrested them from near a temple in Asole village, he said.

The accused are identified as Sagar Suryavanshi, Ashish Gaur, Keshav Jagtap, and Rohit Kahar, the officer said.