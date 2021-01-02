Forest officials plan to initiate steps to curb monkey deaths due to electrocution in Thane

Thane forest officials plan to come up with solutions to curb the deaths of monkeys due to electrocution. Since the last month, five monkeys have died due to electric shocks while hanging through trees and poles, in Wagle Estate, Thane.

Therefore, the forest department has announced that it will soon come up with solutions with the help of civic body and electrical supply department, to curb such incidents.

"Last month five monkeys were killed at Road no. 28, in Wagle Estate area of Thane, which is located in the vicinity of Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Hence, monkeys are often spotted near the housing societies located close to the forest limits, due to which the monkeys come in contact with electric poles, leading to such accidents," said a forest official from Thane.

"Within a gap of few days, four such incidents took place, causing five deaths of monkeys entering the city limits from the forest area. In one of these incidents, two monkeys were buried by the locals, after spotting them dead aside the electric poles due to electrocution. Four such incidents took place in a month at the same location," added the official.

Folllowing the incidents, medical examination was conducted to detect the exact reason behind their deaths. In all the cases, the cause of death of all the five monkeys has been identified as electrocution.

"The inspection of the area will be conducted with the help of officials from electricity (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) department and officials from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The branches of trees may be one of the reasons, due to which the electrical poles and wires would be invisible causing this incidents. However, a proper survey will be carried following the implementation of the proper solutions to curb such incidents," said the forest official from Thane.