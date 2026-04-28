Thane Forest Department Demolishes Illegal Encroachments On Kalwa Hills, Warns Land Mafias

Forest officials remove illegal shanties from Kalwa Hills as Thane launches crackdown on encroachments | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, April 28: In a decisive move to protect forest conservation areas, the Thane Forest Department launched a major anti-encroachment drive on the hills of Kalwa this past Monday.

Targeting unauthorized structures in the Gholai Nagar and Pandapada regions, officials successfully demolished approximately 15 to 16 temporary shanties that had been illegally erected on protected land.

Coordinated operation in protected zones

The operation, carried out under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests Sachin Repale and Assistant Conservator Sonal Valvi, involved a coordinated strike by forest officials and a contingent of the State Reserve Police Force. Authorities stated that the action was a direct response to a recent surge in illegal constructions within forest survey sectors 97 and 436.

Forest Range Officer Narendra Muthe emphasized that this crackdown is only the beginning. Similar drives are scheduled for other vulnerable areas, including Indiranagar, Bhaskar Nagar, Waghoba Nagar, and Retibunder.

Zero-tolerance warning issued

"We will not tolerate any encroachment on forest land under any circumstances," Muthe stated. "Regular patrolling has been intensified, and we urge citizens not to invest in or build on these protected lands. Strict legal action will be taken against violators."

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