Thane Authorities Book Landowner, Developer After Illegal Felling Of 26 Trees Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Thane: Local authorities have filed a case against a landowner, a developer, and a contractor following the illegal felling of 26 trees near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the Ghodbunder Road area.
The incident occurred in the Tikuji-ni-Wadi vicinity of Manpada. Acting on a tip-off received on April 8, officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Tree Authority conducted a midnight raid. They discovered four JCB machines actively clearing trees. When the workers failed to produce any legal permits, officials immediately halted the operation.
A formal inspection on April 9 confirmed that 26 trees of various species including Babul, Jamun, Mango, and Coconut—had been destroyed.
Key Details of the Incident
Location: Manpada, near Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Thane.
Accused: The landowner, the developer, and the contractor involved in the project.
Legal Action: A case has been registered at the Chitalsar Police Station under:
Also Watch:
Maharashtra Urban Areas (Protection and Preservation of Trees) Act, 1975 (Sections 21(1), 21(2), and 8).
Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.
Police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter to ensure strict environmental compliance.
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