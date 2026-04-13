Thane Authorities Book Landowner, Developer After Illegal Felling Of 26 Trees Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park | Representative Image

Thane: Local authorities have filed a case against a landowner, a developer, and a contractor following the illegal felling of 26 trees near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the Ghodbunder Road area.

​The incident occurred in the Tikuji-ni-Wadi vicinity of Manpada. Acting on a tip-off received on April 8, officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Tree Authority conducted a midnight raid. They discovered four JCB machines actively clearing trees. When the workers failed to produce any legal permits, officials immediately halted the operation.

​A formal inspection on April 9 confirmed that 26 trees of various species including Babul, Jamun, Mango, and Coconut—had been destroyed.

​Key Details of the Incident

​Location: Manpada, near Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Thane.

​Accused: The landowner, the developer, and the contractor involved in the project.

​Legal Action: A case has been registered at the Chitalsar Police Station under:

Also Watch:

​Maharashtra Urban Areas (Protection and Preservation of Trees) Act, 1975 (Sections 21(1), 21(2), and 8).

​Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

​Police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter to ensure strict environmental compliance.

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