Thane: Foreign national arrested with cocaine and mephedrone worth Rs 1.17 crore

The Thane crime branch, Unit 5 (Wagle Estate) arrested a 30-year-old foreign national and have recovered 274 grams cocaine and 60 grams mephedrone worth Rs 1.17 crore. The police said the accused claims to have brought the cocaine drugs from another foriegn national from Delhi.

The Wagle estate Unit on January 27, received information about a person coming near Suraj Bike Showroom near Ghodbunder Road in Thane. "We received information about the foriegn national coming to sell cocaine and mephedrone," said a police officer.

Ghodke confirmed that the arrested accused is identified as Dickson Chidibere Eje, 30, a resident of Chandivli in Mumbai.

The sleuths under the guidance of Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Unit 5 laid a trap and arrested the accused. "We have seized 274 grams of cocaine and 60 grams of mephedrone. We have also seized a car, five mobile phones and a weighing machine worth Rs 1.17 crore," said Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police, Crime, Thane crime branch.

The police during the investigation found the accused has a passport of Nigeria and came last year in December. "He claims to have brought the drugs i.e cocaine from an foriegn national from Delhi. The foriegn national may have smuggled it from Africa or abroad. We are further investigating to break the syndicate and supply of the drugs from abroad," added a police officer.

Ghodke further added the accused was produce in court and is been remanded in police custody till February 1.

A case has been registered at Kasarvadavli police station in Thane under relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. "The accused was earlier arrested in 2017 by the Mumbai crime branch in a drugs related case. He used to supply the drugs among local peddlers across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. We are further checking to whom all he used to supply in the local market. He came on a business visa but was all time jnto drug peddling," added a police officer.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:32 PM IST