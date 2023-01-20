Thane: Follow SOPs in action against encroachments, says civic chief Abhijit Bangar

ANI

Thane: Thane civic chief Abhijit Bangar on Thursday asked officials to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rules and regulations laid down by the Maharashtra government while taking action against encroachments and unauthorised construction. Special squads formed for this purpose must be available at the ward level round the clock, and police must provide security while such drives are being conducted. He said assistant commissioners will be held responsible for any additional unauthorised construction in their respective wards.