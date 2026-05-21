Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Gaondevi Vegetable Market Building On Gokhale Road; 2 Killed - VIDEO |

Thane: A major fire broke out at the Gaondevi Vegetable Market building on Gokhale Road in Thane in the early hours of Thursday, triggering a massive firefighting operation by civic and emergency authorities. A fireman and a security guard were killed in the tragedy.

According to officials, the blaze erupted around 4 am in the busy market area, which houses several vegetable stalls, clothing shops and storage godowns. Visuals from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky as flames rapidly spread through the densely packed structures inside the market complex.

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Details On The Fire Incident

The incident was first reported to the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation at around 3:43 am by a local corporator. Soon after receiving the alert, authorities rushed multiple fire engines, water tankers and rescue vehicles to the spot to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Personnel from the Naupada Police, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), and civic disaster management teams were also deployed at the site to assist with firefighting and safety operations.

Firefighters continued cooling and containment operations for several hours as teams worked to bring the flames completely under control. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, though officials confirmed an investigation would be launched once the site becomes safe for inspection.

Another Fire Reported In Thane Just 2 Days Ago

The incident comes just days after another major fire was reported in Thane’s Kolshet area. On Tuesday morning, a massive blaze broke out at a cardboard warehouse and a nearby garage near the Last Bus Stop on Pipeline Road in Taricha Pada, Thane West.

The fire, reported around 7:40 am, led to the deployment of multiple firefighting units, including two fire engines and a jumbo water tanker. Disaster management officials and firefighters managed to bring that fire under control as well, with no injuries reported in the incident.