Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Damages 4 Warehouses In Shil-Diva, Brought Under Control; No Casualties Reported

Firefighters and emergency personnel brought the warehouse blaze at Arshad Compound under control after several hours of operations, with an assessment of the damage underway | File Photo

Thane, October 15, 2026: A major fire erupted in a commercial complex along Diva-Shil Road on Thursday morning, gutting multiple warehouses and sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to the Thane Fire Department, the emergency call was received at 10.25 am on October 15, 2026. The incident occurred at Arshad Compound, near Bhoir Compound and adjacent to Narayan Petrol Pump, Shriram Nagar, Khardi Village, along Diva-Shil Road in Shil-Diva, Thane.

Extent Of The Damage

The blaze swept through an adjoining cluster of storage facilities, heavily damaging four distinct units:

Furniture warehouse: Owned by Shahid Khan, spanning approximately 800 square feet.

Plastic scrap warehouse: Owned by Arif, covering roughly 800 square feet.

Air Pro and fabrication warehouse: Owned by Deepak Chaudhary, measuring about 1,500 square feet.

Rag and textile waste warehouse: Located at the rear of the compound.

Response And Rescue Operations

A swift, multi-agency response was deployed to battle the flames and prevent them from spreading further. The operation involved:

Thane Fire Department officers and personnel

Two high-rise fire vehicles

One standard fire vehicle

One water tanker

One rescue vehicle

Torrent Power Company personnel to secure electrical lines

Personnel from Diaghar Police Station

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Following intensive firefighting and cooling operations, fire personnel successfully brought the blaze under complete control at approximately 2.10 pm.

Authorities confirmed that the situation was stable and that a preliminary assessment of the total financial loss was underway. An investigation into the exact cause of the fire is expected to follow.

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