 Thane Fire Incident: Cat Killed, House Gutted After Blaze Erupts In Shastri Nagar Chawl
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Thane Fire Incident: Cat Killed, House Gutted After Blaze Erupts In Shastri Nagar Chawl

A fire broke out in a two-storey chawl in Thane’s Shastri Nagar area on Friday around 10:43 am, killing a pet cat and gutting household items, RDMC chief Yasin Tadvi said. A woman present in the room escaped unhurt. Electrical wiring and roof sheets were damaged before firefighters controlled the blaze.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
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Thane Fire Incident: Cat Killed, House Gutted After Blaze Erupts In Shastri Nagar Chawl | Representational photo - ANI

Thane: A cat was killed and household property gutted after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in a room on the first floor of a two-storey chawl in the Shastri Nagar area around 10.43 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

While a woman who was in the room at the time escaped unhurt, her pet cat died on the spot, he said.

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Several household objects and electrical wiring were gutted in the blaze, the official said, adding that iron sheets on the roof also collapsed because of the heat.

Personnel from the state-run power company, firefighters and emergency responders reached the scene, and the blaze was soon put out, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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