Thane: Fire in several godowns at Shilphata doused after 13 hours of efforts, no casualties reported...

Thane: Fire broke out in 13 godowns at Maharashtra Complex behind Royal Classic hotel at Shilphata in Thane district on Monday, March 20 at around 2:50. It was eventually doused on Tuesday, March 21 at around 4 am after 13 hours of efforts by Shil Daighar fire brigade personnel and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) staffs.

The fire was doused after 13 hours because the storage inventory comprised of combustive material.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, " We received information at around 2:50 pm on Monday about the fire at 13 godowns in the Shilphata area in Thane district. As soon as we received the information we reached the spot. By the time the flames were put out by five fire engines and an equal number of water tankers around 4 am on Tuesday, 13 godowns were reduced to ashes. However, no casualty was reported in the blaze."

Sawant added, "Prima facie the fire raged as the stored materials in the godowns included scrap, rubber sheets, decoration material, wood, plastic, cardboard, mixtures, and medicine bottles. Around 13 owners owned the godowns at the said complex. The cause of the blaze is under investigation."