 Thane: Fire damages furniture, cake shop; cause of incident unknow
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Vibhav Biwatkar

Thane: A furniture and a bakery shop were damaged in a fire in Manpada on Friday.

Regional disaster management cell said, “We received the information at around 10am and soon a joint team of disaster response force, mahavitran electricity, encroachment department and police rushed to the spot. Two fire vehicles, jumbo water tankers, and one rescue vehicle were pressed for the job.”

The fire was later extinguished; however, the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

