 Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Sealed Commercial Unit In Uthalsar; C-1 Category Building Declared Highly Dangerous, No Injuries Reported
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Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Sealed Commercial Unit In Uthalsar; C-1 Category Building Declared Highly Dangerous, No Injuries Reported

A minor fire broke out in a locked commercial unit near Pratiksha Tower on Dr Ambedkar Road in Uthalsar, Thane West, at 1.01 pm on November 7. Waste papers and a wooden sofa caught fire. No casualties were reported; the blaze was extinguished by fire and disaster management teams with residents. The building is classified C-1 and declared highly dangerous by TMC.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, November 07, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Sealed Commercial Unit In Uthalsar; C-1 Category Building Declared Highly Dangerous, No Injuries Reported
Firefighters and disaster management personnel bring a blaze inside a locked commercial unit in Uthalsar under control | File Photo

Thane, November 7, 2026: A minor fire broke out inside a closed commercial gala (unit) located near Pratiksha Tower, opposite Sky Pillar Society on Dr Ambedkar Road, Uthalsar, Thane (West).

The incident was reported to the local Disaster Management Cell at 1:01 pm on November 7, 2026. According to initial details, waste materials stored inside the locked unit, including old papers and a wooden sofa, caught fire, resulting in minor material damage. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Building Declared Highly Dangerous

Significantly, authorities noted that the building housing the unit has been classified under the C-1 category (extremely dilapidated, unfit for habitation and requiring immediate evacuation) and has been officially declared highly dangerous by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Fire Brigade And Disaster Teams Respond

Prompt action was taken following the alert. Personnel from the Disaster Management Cell, along with one pickup vehicle, two fire engines from the Fire Brigade and local Rabodi Police personnel, rushed to the scene.

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Due to the swift and coordinated efforts of local residents, fire department personnel and the disaster management crew, the flames were completely doused, and the situation is now fully under control.

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