Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Nine-Storey Building; Residents Safely Rescued

Thane: An electric meter box in the ground plus a nine-storey Makuba Heights building in Takli Mohalla of Kalwa, Thane, caught fire after a technical fault on Wednesday evening. There were no casualties, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team rescued 30 to 35 residents who were trapped in the building.

RDMC chief Yasin Tadvi said, “We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 3:30pm. The RDMC team, Torrent power electrical workers, fire brigade personnel and fire vehicle reached the spot.”

“The fire broke out with explosion due to a technical fault. Some residents of the building were on the terrace and some were stuck inside rooms. They were all rescued safely and the fire was controlled within an hour.”