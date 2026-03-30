Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Kitchen Of Restaurant At Lake Shore Mall; No Injuries Reported |

Thane: A fire broke out in the kitchen of a prominent hotel located within the Lake Shore Mall on the Eastern Express Highway on Monday afternoon. While the incident caused a brief period of panic, no injuries or casualties were reported.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the call was received at approximately 12:25 PM on March 30. The blaze originated in the kitchen chimney of Indiana Waters, a restaurant situated on the second floor of the mall, adjacent to Jupiter Hospital in the Lakshmi Nagar area.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire was confined to the chimney and a nearby wooden cupboard, both of which sustained damage. The mall’s security personnel and staff acted swiftly, utilizing on-site fire safety equipment to battle the flames.

"The fire was completely extinguished with the assistance of the Lake Shore Mall security team before it could spread to other parts of the building," an official from the Disaster Management Cell stated. One pickup vehicle and emergency personnel were dispatched to the site to ensure the cooling process was completed.

The situation is currently under control, and authorities are investigating the exact cause of the chimney fire.

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