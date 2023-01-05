e-Paper Get App
Thane: Fire breaks out at VOGO electric vehicle charging hub, no casualties reported

No casaulties were reported on the spot said an official from regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Thane.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Thane: Fire broke out at VOGO electric vehicle charging hub at Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate of Thane on Thursday, January 4 at around 10:15 am. No casaulties were reported on the spot said an official from regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Thane.

Fire reported at charging hub in Wagle Estate

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, " On Thursday at around 10:15 am we received information at disaster management cell room regarding the fire at VOGO electric vehicle charging hub at Wagle Estate in Thane. Soon after receiving the information our team reached the spot with one pick-up vehicle and fire brigade personnel with one rescue vehicle and one fire vehicle."

"We completely extinguished the fire with the help of foam (a total of two drums of foam were used to extinguish the fire and 20 liters of foam per drum) and water at around 11:07 am and the situation was brought under control," Sawant added.

Four vehicles recovered safely

Sawant further added, "A total of 4 electric two-wheelers were safely removed from the said area."

