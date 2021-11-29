e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Good News! Maharashtra logs new 536 COVID-19 cases, lowest daily detection since April 16 last year
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 08:45 PM IST

Thane: Fire breaks out at wedding hall storeroom in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

Pawar further added that no people were injured in the incident, as hundreds of guests gathered at the wedding hall to attend.
Faisal Tandel
Photo: File Image/Vibhav Birvatkar

Photo: File Image/Vibhav Birvatkar

Advertisement

A fire broke out in a storeroom bearing an open wedding hall in Bhiwandi on Sunday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, as a wedding was going on in the open wedding hall.

Around 12 motorcycles parked near the hall caught fire. However, the guests had to leave the wedding in the middle because of the panic situation.

Sources from the fire official from Bhiwandi said the fire took place at 10:05 pm in Mohammed Ali Marriage open hall situated at Khandu pada, Bhiwandi.

"A wedding was going on at the hall in an open place. We suspect guests were bursting cracker's and it may have led to a fire in the storeroom built by the decorator. The storeroom was full of bamboo and decorative clothes which were completely burnt. We doused the fire by 12:30 am," said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, Bhiwandi fire brigade.

Pawar further added that no people were injured in the incident, as hundreds of guests gathered at the wedding hall to attend.

"Around 12 motorcycles parked near the storeroom caught fire and were burnt. The motorcycles were parked near the storeroom, which resulted in catching fire to it," added Pawar.

A panic situation among the guests took place after the fire broke out. Most of the guests started leaving the place, as the storeroom was just a few meters away from the wedding hall.

A video of the fire has gone viral where a guest was seen enjoying food on the table. The video clearly showed the fire behind him. But the guest was enjoying the dinner even after others started leaving the hall.

ALSO READ

Watch video: People enjoy dinner as massive fire ravages marriage hall in Thane's Bhiwandi Watch video: People enjoy dinner as massive fire ravages marriage hall in Thane's Bhiwandi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 08:45 PM IST
Advertisement