Thane: Fire breaks out at wedding hall storeroom in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a storeroom bearing an open wedding hall in Bhiwandi on Sunday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, as a wedding was going on in the open wedding hall.

Around 12 motorcycles parked near the hall caught fire. However, the guests had to leave the wedding in the middle because of the panic situation.

Sources from the fire official from Bhiwandi said the fire took place at 10:05 pm in Mohammed Ali Marriage open hall situated at Khandu pada, Bhiwandi.

"A wedding was going on at the hall in an open place. We suspect guests were bursting cracker's and it may have led to a fire in the storeroom built by the decorator. The storeroom was full of bamboo and decorative clothes which were completely burnt. We doused the fire by 12:30 am," said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, Bhiwandi fire brigade.

Pawar further added that no people were injured in the incident, as hundreds of guests gathered at the wedding hall to attend.

"Around 12 motorcycles parked near the storeroom caught fire and were burnt. The motorcycles were parked near the storeroom, which resulted in catching fire to it," added Pawar.

A panic situation among the guests took place after the fire broke out. Most of the guests started leaving the place, as the storeroom was just a few meters away from the wedding hall.

A video of the fire has gone viral where a guest was seen enjoying food on the table. The video clearly showed the fire behind him. But the guest was enjoying the dinner even after others started leaving the hall.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 08:45 PM IST