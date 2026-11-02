 Thane: Fire Breaks Out At Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Headquarters In Bhayandar, No Injuries Reported | Video
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Thane: Fire Breaks Out At Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Headquarters In Bhayandar, No Injuries Reported | Video

A fire broke out at the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) headquarters in Bhayandar, Thane, on Monday around 8 am. No injuries were reported, but health department records were gutted. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within an hour.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Thane: Fire Breaks Out At Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Headquarters In Bhayandar, No Injuries Reported | Video
Thane: Fire Breaks Out At Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Headquarters In Bhayandar, No Injuries Reported | Video | X / FPJ

Thane: A fire broke out at the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) headquarters in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, triggering panic, officials said.

No one was injured, they said, adding that records of the civic body's health department were gutted in the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 8 am in the MBMC building in the Bhayandar area, a civic fire official said.

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Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in less than an hour, he said.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze, and an investigation is underway, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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