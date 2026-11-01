Nurse Dies By Suicide, Police Book Doctor Husband, His Alleged Girlfriend & Mother | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Chunabhatti police have registered a case against a doctor working at a prominent central Mumbai hospital, his alleged girlfriend and his mother for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 36-year-old wife. The victim, who worked as a nurse at the same hospital, died by suicide on April 2. The police action stems from a complaint filed by the victim’s father, backed by a suicide note left behind by the deceased.

Marriage And Family Background

According to the FIR, the 60-year-old complainant is a resident of Wardha district. His elder daughter was employed as a nurse at a well-known hospital in central Mumbai, where she met the doctor. The two developed a relationship and tied the knot in an inter-caste marriage in 2017. The complainant’s family did not attend the wedding, and the doctor’s family allegedly never accepted the union or welcomed the victim as their daughter-in-law.

After their marriage, the couple settled in Chunabhatti. However, for the past two years, the doctor had allegedly been practising in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, while his wife continued working at the Mumbai hospital. Although the couple occasionally had minor disagreements, they would reportedly resolve their differences through discussions.

Family Notices Signs Of Distress

On March 21, the victim visited her maternal home in Wardha for an eight-day leave. Her parents noticed a distinct change in her demeanour, sensing she was under immense stress and reluctant to open up. From her remarks, the father gathered that her husband wished to separate from her. She reportedly slipped into deep depression after receiving video calls from her husband.

On March 30, she returned to Chunabhatti, Mumbai, by train, informing her mother of her arrival via phone. However, she subsequently stopped answering calls. Assuming she was busy at work, the family remained unaware of the impending tragedy until April 2, when they received a call from the Chunabhatti police station around 12:00 pm, informing them that she had died by hanging and her body had been taken to Sion Hospital.

Suicide Note Found, Family Informed

Upon rushing to Sion Hospital, the family met Woman Police Sub-Inspector Ankita Pawar, who informed them that the victim had left behind a suicide note in a notebook. When the victim’s younger sister informed the doctor husband of the incident, he promised to travel to Mumbai but ultimately failed to turn up.

Also Watch:

After the post-mortem examination, the family claimed the body, transported it to their native village, and performed the final rites. Overwhelmed by grief and trauma, the father approached the Chunabhatti police to file a formal complaint after recovering from the initial shock.

Police Register FIR, Investigation Underway

The police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/