Thane Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At MSEDCL Meter Box Room In Kopri, 14 Electricity Meters Gutted At Patrakar Society | File photo

Thane: A sudden fire broke out in the electrical meter box room of Patrakar Society, located at Ashtavinayak Chowk, Chendani Koliwada in Kopri, Thane (East), during the early hours of September 23, 2026.

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The local fire brigade received the incident call at approximately 00:20 hrs. The blaze originated on the ground floor of the ground-plus-three-story residential building, inside the dedicated MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) meter box room.

Upon receiving the alert, emergency responders, including fire brigade personnel equipped with one fire tender alongside MSEDCL staff, rushed to the spot to initiate relief and firefighting operations. Through quick and coordinated efforts, the fire crew successfully doused the flames completely by around 01:00 hrs, preventing the fire from spreading to the upper residential floors.

Although no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, the fire caused significant material damage. A total of 14 electricity meter boxes belonging to MSEDCL were completely gutted in the flames. Preliminary reports indicate that the electrical setup suffered extensive damage, though the exact cause of the ignition is yet to be officially confirmed. Local authorities and power officials are assessing the site to restore the power supply to the affected building.