Mumbai Road Accident: Two Brothers Killed After Motorcycle Crashes Into Building Compound Wall In Colaba | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two brothers, aged 22 and 15, were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into the compound wall of a building on Nanabhai Moosa Marg in Colaba early Wednesday morning.

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According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sumit Satwan Valmiki (22) and his younger brother Sanju Satwan Valmiki (15), both residents of Ganeshmurti Nagar, Cuffe Parade. Their native place is Pipri in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred between 4.45 am and 5 am on September 23, on the northbound carriageway of Nanabhai Moosa Marg, near the compound wall of the Gangotri building.

Police said Sumit was riding a TVS Raider motorcycle (MH 01 FK 3556) when he allegedly lost control and rammed into the compound wall. Both brothers sustained serious injuries to their heads and faces in the crash.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in connection with the incident. The bodies have been sent to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death. A forensic team also visited the accident spot and collected samples as part of the investigation.