Thane Fire: 5 Temporary Structures Gutted Near Kharegaon Bridge After Cylinder Blast | File Pic

Thane, September 18: A major fire broke out at a cluster of temporary structures behind Sahyog Society, adjacent to the Kharegaon Bridge in Kalwa (West), Thane, on Friday morning. While no casualties were reported, five temporary hutments were completely destroyed in the blaze, accompanied by a small LPG cylinder explosion.

Emergency response launched

According to municipal authorities, emergency services received an alert regarding the incident at 9:23 AM. Firefighting units and disaster response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials confirmed that all five structures were locked and unoccupied at the time of the incident, preventing any injuries or loss of life. During the fire, a small gas cylinder stored inside one of the structures exploded due to the heat.

Joint operation contains blaze

A coordinated joint response was launched involving senior civic and emergency personnel. Present at the site were Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Officer Y. M. Tadvi, Assistant Commissioner Lalita Jadhav (Kalwa Ward Committee), and Local Fire Officer Shri Pashte from the Jawaharbagh Fire Station. The containment operation was carried out using one fire engine and two rescue vehicles, alongside personnel from the Disaster Management Cell, Kalwa Police, and the Ward's Encroachment Department.

The fire was successfully brought under control and fully extinguished around 10:30 AM through the combined efforts of firefighters, emergency personnel, and local residents.

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Damage assessment underway

Preliminary assessments indicate extensive property damage, with all five structures burned to the ground. Authorities are investigating the cause of the initial blaze.

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