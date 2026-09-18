Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan Lights 'Blessings Lamp' At Dombivli Ganesh Temple To Mark PM Modi’s 76th Birthday | File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president and Dombivli MLA Ravindra Chavan on Thursday lit the ‘Blessings Lamp’ at the Shri Ganesh Temple Sansthan in Dombivli as part of celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday.

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The lighting of the ‘Ashirwadacha Diva’ also marked the launch of the BJP’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. A grand aarti of the village deity, Shri Varad Ganesh, was held at the temple in a devotional atmosphere as part of the annual celebrations.

A large number of Dombivli residents offered collective prayers at the temple for Prime Minister Modi’s good health and long life, as well as for the realisation of the vision of a developed India.

“This ‘Blessings Lamp’ is a symbol of Modi ji’s commitment to public service and the resolve to build a developed India,” Chavan said.

He also appealed to citizens to light the ‘Blessings Lamp’ at their homes or in their neighbourhoods and extend their blessings to Prime Minister Modi.

The event was attended by BJP Kalyan district president Nandu Parab, Kalyan-Dombivli deputy mayor Rahul Damle, group leader Shashikant Kamble, West Mandal president Priya Joshi, corporators Mandar Halbe, Sameer Chitnis, Jyoti Patil, Manda Patil, Ranjana Penkar and Mridula Nakhye, along with BJP Yuva Morcha Kalyan district vice-president Anmol Mhatre.

Several public representatives, BJP office-bearers, party workers and a large number of citizens were also present.