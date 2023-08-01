Thane: FDA Reports Vacancies In Konkan Division Departments

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai | Photo: File

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported that a total of 256 out of the 478 posts sanctioned in their Konkan division departments are vacant. This information was shared by the state Joint Commissioner (Food) Suresh Deshmukh and (Drugs) Dushyant Bhamre at a review meeting held by the FDA minister, Dharmaraobaba Atram, at the Collectorate office in Thane.

Deshmukh reported that around 420 posts were sanctioned for the various posts of officers, employees, class-IV workers, and contract employees in the Food department, out of which 195 posts are working and 225 posts are still vacant. In the drugs department, 58 posts were approved, with 26 working and 31 vacant for the posts of officers and employees. There are also a total of 173 World Health Organization good manufacturing practices (WHO GMT) certified allopathic medicine manufacturers in the region and 7,058 wholesale drug dealers. Around 178 shops were inspected from April to June 2023, out of which 38 people were issued show cause notices, 16 licences were suspended, and 8 licences were revoked.

In Thane district, there are 22,821 licence holders and 87,006 registered holders, resulting in a total of 1,09,827. A fee of ₹1,14,27,400 has been collected from them. The FDA Minister also honoured outstanding officers and employees and recognized the cities of Mira-Bhayander, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and Thane for scoring high in food safety in the Eat Right Challenge organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) New Delhi.

