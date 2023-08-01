Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: Visuals From Accident Site Show Wreckage That Left 17 Dead, 3 Injured In Thane's Shahapur

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
At least 17 construction workers lost their lives on late Monday night at Shahapur during the construction of Mumbai - Nagpur Super Communication Samruddhi Expressway.
The injured are being treated at Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, Thane. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident to ascertain the reason.
It is feared that another upto 6 labourers and engineers are trapped below the debris. This doesn't include those who have sustained injuries and are being treated at a local hospital in Shahapur.
The incident occurred at around 11pm while girder launching work was underway for a bridge. The under construction bridge is part of the 701 km long Expressway.
According to authorities, the tragic incident occurred near Sarlambe village when girder launching machine weighing a few hundred tonnes collapsed crushing people beneath involved in the work.
NDRF Assistant Commandant Sarang Kurve, said, "We got information about the incident at around 1:30 am and our first team started the rescue operation around 5:30 am. Our search and rescue operation is still underway. Sniffer dogs have also been used for rescue."
According to a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official, rescue work is underway at the incident location.
So far, 600 km of the Expressway between Bharvir near Igatpuri and Nagpur has been opened for public use.
The MSRDC officials had set a deadline of 2023 end to complete construction of the balance 101 km upto Thane, this was to enable having a political inauguration event prior to Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the first half of 2024.
