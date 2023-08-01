Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: PM Modi Announces ₹2 L Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Deceased In Shahapur Tragedy |

Thane: An unfortunate incident that took place in the wee hours of Tuesday claimed the lives of at least 17 workers engaged in work of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg). The incident involving the crash of a heavy duty crane on a girder, took place in Shahapur area of Thane, the home district of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

PM's Office Announces Rs 2 L Ex-gratia

Prime Minister's Office shared condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident. Further, an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh was announced for each of the deceased's kin from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Additionally, Rs. 50,000 aid was announced for the injured ones in the latest tweet from the PMO.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted PMO.

Both Deputy CMs of Maharashtra expressed grief and shared their condolences over the Shahapur tragedy. A high level probe in the tragedy has been promised by the DCMs in the incident that claimed 17 lives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The death of labourers in an accident that occurred during the third phase of Samruddhi Highway at Sarlambe in Shahapur taluka is very unfortunate and painful. The accident happened when the girder machine and crane fell down while the work of the bridge was going on. Rescue operations are being carried out on war footing. The injured are undergoing treatment and pray for their speedy recovery. I pay heartfelt tribute to those who died. Condolences to their family," tweeted Ajit Pawar.

"In Shahapur taluka some labourers died in an accident during the construction of a bridge on Samruddhi highway which is very sad and heart-wrenching. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the grief of their families. 3 workers were injured in this incident. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital. I pray to God for a speedy recovery in his health. It has been ordered to investigate the incident through experts," tweeted Devendra Fadnavis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details on the incident

According to the Regional Disaster Management Unit, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when the massive gantry crane collapsed on the girder, trapping the workers. The location is between Sargaon and Sarambegain where work is proceeding on the third and final phase of the 701-km-long Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nashik-Mumbai.

A massive rescue effort on a war footing has been launched by NDRF, SDRF and other local agencies. An operation has been mounted by the Thane Police, Fire Brigade and disaster agencies amid apprehension of the death toll increasing.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)