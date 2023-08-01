Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: 15 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Girder Collapses In Shahapur; Rescue Ops Underway

NDRF team at site |

Mumbai, Aug. 1: At least 15 construction workers lost their lives on late Monday night at Shahapur during the construction of Mumbai - Nagpur Super Communication Samruddhi Expressway.

It is feared that another upto 6 labourers and engineers are trapped below the debris. This doesn't include those who have sustained injuries and are being treated at a local hospital in Shahapur.

The incident occurred at around 11pm while girder launching work was underway for a bridge. The under construction bridge is part of the 701 km long Expressway.

Visuals from Khutadi Sarlambe village in Thane's Shahapur where a girder machine collapsed today. A total of 15 bodies have been recovered so far and three injured reported, informed NDRF.

Watch: Rescue and search operations underway.

According to authorities, the tragic incident occurred near Sarlambe village when girder launching machine weighing a few hundred tonnes collapsed crushing people beneath involved in the work.

Rescue work underway

According to a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official, rescue work is underway at the incident location.

So far, 600 km of the Expressway between Bharvir near Igatpuri and Nagpur has been opened for public use. The MSRDC officials had set a deadline of 2023 end to complete construction of the balance 101 km upto Thane, this was to enable having a political inauguration event prior to Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the first half of 2024.

