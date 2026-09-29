Thane Farmers Seek Drought Status For Five Talukas As Dry Spell Threatens Paddy Crop, Kapil Patil Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Union Minister Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil | X - @KapilPatil_

THANE: Farmers across Thane district’s rural belt are staring at mounting crop concerns following a prolonged break in rainfall, prompting former Union minister Kapil Patil to seek drought relief for five talukas Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Murbad, Kalyan and Ambarnath. Patil has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare the five talukas drought-affected and extend the benefits of government relief measures to farmers.

The demand comes after the Maharashtra government, on September 25, brought 265 talukas under Trigger-1 after assessing rainfall crop conditions and other drought-related parameters. However no taluka from Thane district has been included in the list, despite concerns over the impact of the prolonged dry spell on rain-dependent agriculture.

Patil has written to Chief Minister Fadnavis seeking the inclusion of the five talukas in the drought-relief framework. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne.

Paddy crop bears the brunt

According to Patil agriculture continues to be an important source of livelihood for a large section of the population in Thane’s rural areas particularly in Bhiwandi, Shahapur and Murbad. The district’s rapid urbanisation has changed its overall profile but large pockets remain dependent on farming and the monsoon.

Paddy is the main kharif crop across the rural belt. Patil has pointed out that the crop requires rainfall at crucial stages of its growth and that the early withdrawal of rain has created difficulties for farmers.

The monsoon initially brought good rainfall in several parts of the district, allowing farmers to begin sowing. In some areas, excessive rain had even forced farmers to undertake re-sowing. However, the situation changed after the rainfall gap widened.

Farmers in Shahapur and Murbad say the prolonged dry spell has come at a critical stage for the standing paddy crop. Maintaining adequate moisture in rain-fed fields has become a challenge, while concerns have also been raised over crop diseases, poor growth and a possible decline in yields.

Any significant fall in paddy production could have a direct impact on farm incomes and the rural economy, as the crop remains a major source of livelihood for thousands of farming families.

Farmers question assessment parameters

The exclusion of Shahapur and Murbad from the Trigger-1 list has also raised questions among farmers over the parameters used to assess drought conditions.

Farmers argue that the situation in rain-dependent areas cannot be judged only by looking at cumulative rainfall figures. The timing of rainfall, length of dry spells, crop stage, soil moisture and water availability in local sources are equally important in determining the actual condition of the crop.

A good spell of rainfall during one part of the season may not necessarily offset a prolonged gap during a critical crop-growth period. This is particularly relevant for paddy, where water availability at specific stages can influence both crop development and final yield.

Farmers have therefore demanded that the government conduct a field-level assessment in Shahapur and Murbad instead of relying only on broader taluka- or district-level rainfall data.

Rabi season could also come under pressure

The impact of the rainfall deficit may not be limited to the kharif season. Farmers are also concerned about the upcoming rabi season for which adequate soil moisture and water availability will be crucial.

Pulses, vegetables and oilseeds are among the crops cultivated during the rabi season in the district. If the dry conditions continue, farmers may face difficulties in sowing and maintaining the moisture required for healthy crop growth.

For farmers already facing uncertainty over the standing kharif crop, the prospect of another difficult agricultural season could further increase financial pressure.

Demand for immediate survey

Patil has maintained that the government should take into account the ground realities of the five talukas and provide farmers with appropriate relief and access to drought-related schemes.

The issue is particularly significant in Shahapur and Murbad, where large sections of the rural population remain dependent on rain-fed farming. Farmers say they do not want the government to wait until crop losses become severe before undertaking an assessment.

They have sought a transparent survey covering crop condition, rainfall gaps, soil moisture and likely production losses, followed by appropriate relief measures if the assessment establishes crop stress.

While Shahapur and Murbad may remain outside the government’s initial drought list, the concern among farmers is already visible in the fields. With the kharif crop approaching a crucial stage they are now looking towards the administration for an assessment that reflects what is happening on the ground rather than rainfall figures alone.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/