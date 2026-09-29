BNCMC Removes Alleged Unauthorised Cabin Housing RPI Office In Bhiwandi, Party Alleges Selective Action |

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on Monday removed an allegedly unauthorised cabin constructed on the slab of the Teen batti market area where offices of the Republican Party of India (Ektawadi) and the Divyang Ekta Manch were operating. The civic administration said the action was taken as part of its enforcement against unauthorised construction while the party has objected to the demolition and alleged selective action.

Civic Body Issues Notices Before Demolition

According to the civic administration complaints had been received at the office of Prabhag Samiti No. 5 regarding the construction of the cabin on the market slab. After examining the available documents, the civic body issued notices to the concerned persons before carrying out the action.

The demolition was carried out by a BNCMC team led by Prabhag Samiti No. 5 Assistant Commissioner Girish Ghoshtikar, City Development Department chief Saquib Kharbe and Beat Inspector Hanuman Mhatre.

BNCMC Team Carries Out Action With Police Bandobast

Civic officials said the action had been pending during the festival period due to the non-availability of adequate police personnel for security arrangements. The demolition was subsequently carried out after police bandobast was made available.

Assistant Commissioner Ghoshtikar said a cabin had earlier existed at the same location for employees of the health department of Prabhag Samiti No. 5. After the old cabin was removed, information was received that a new structure had been erected at the same spot. Following verification of the documents and completion of the notice process, the civic administration proceeded with the action, he said.

The action has, however, drawn objections from the RPI Ektawadi. Party state president Vikas Nikam questioned the civic administration’s decision, pointing out that unauthorised constructions and encroachments exist at several other locations in the city.

Nikam sought an explanation from the civic administration over the action against the party office and alleged that the demolition amounted to selective enforcement. He said the party would launch an agitation in protest if the administration failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

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