Thane Farmers Face Crop Loss Threat As Dry Spell Hits Shahapur, Ex-MLA Demands Bhatsa Dam Water Release | File Pic

Bhiwandi: A prolonged dry spell has intensified the agrarian distress in Shahapur taluka of Thane district, leaving paddy and other kharif crops vulnerable to damage due to a shortage of moisture. With standing crops in urgent need of irrigation, former Shahapur MLA Pandurang Barora has demanded the immediate release of water through the right bank canal of Bhatsa Dam to prevent further losses to farmers.

Barora has written to the Thane District Collector, the Superintending Engineer of the Thane Irrigation Circle and the Executive Engineer of the Bhatsa Dam management, highlighting the deteriorating situation in agricultural fields and urging the authorities to take prompt action.

Prolonged dry spell threatens kharif crops

Pointing to the dependence of farmers in villages surrounding Bhatsa Dam on agriculture for their livelihood, Barora said the extended gap in rainfall had left paddy and other kharif crops struggling for water at a crucial stage of cultivation. If irrigation water is not made available in time, the standing crops could suffer extensive damage, further aggravating the financial burden on farmers.

He has called for the judicious management of the water available in Bhatsa Dam and its timely allocation to meet the irrigation requirements of farmers in the affected areas. He stressed that the administration must treat the issue as an immediate agricultural concern rather than allow it to remain confined to official correspondence.

Demand for field inspections

Barora has also urged the concerned departments to conduct an on-site inspection of agricultural fields, assess the extent of crop stress and make arrangements for the prompt release of water through the right bank canal. He emphasised that water distribution must be planned fairly to ensure that all farmers in need receive an adequate supply and that no affected farming community is left out.

The demand comes amid growing concerns over the impact of erratic rainfall on kharif cultivation in the region. For farmers already facing uncertainty due to the prolonged dry spell, timely irrigation could prove crucial in protecting their standing crops and limiting potential agricultural losses.

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Farmers await irrigation decision

With the demand now placed before the district and irrigation authorities, farmers are awaiting a decision on the release of water. The administration's response is expected to be critical in determining whether the affected crops can be protected before the situation worsens.

"With little or no rain for an extended period, paddy and other kharif crops urgently need water. The available water in Bhatsa Dam must be managed properly and released through the right bank canal for irrigation without delay. Any further delay could damage standing crops. The authorities must inspect the fields and take an immediate decision instead of limiting their response to paperwork," said Pandurang Barora, former MLA.

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