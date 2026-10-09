 Maharashtra Food Commission Inspects KDMC School Meals In Kalyan, Checks Food Quality, Kitchen Hygiene & Nutrition
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Maharashtra Food Commission Inspects KDMC School Meals In Kalyan, Checks Food Quality, Kitchen Hygiene & Nutrition

The Maharashtra State Food Commission inspected Lourdes High School in Kalyan on October 9 to assess the PM Poshan scheme. Officials examined meal quality, nutritional value, kitchen hygiene and grain storage. Chairman Mahesh Dhawale and commission members directed the school to maintain cleanliness, safe drinking water and food preparation standards to protect students' health.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Food Commission Inspects KDMC School Meals In Kalyan, Checks Food Quality, Kitchen Hygiene & Nutrition
Maharashtra Food Commission Inspects KDMC School Meals In Kalyan, Checks Food Quality, Kitchen Hygiene & Nutrition | File Pic

Kalyan: The Maharashtra State Food Commission inspected schools under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) education department on Friday, October 9, to assess the implementation and quality of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana, the government’s school meal programme.

The inspection focused on food quality, kitchen hygiene, storage facilities and the safety standards followed while preparing meals for students. The commission’s team conducted an on-site inspection at Lourdes High School in the presence of its chairman, Mahesh Dhawale, and members Subhash Raut and Baban Masale.

Kitchen hygiene and food quality assessed

During the visit, the team examined the school kitchen, grain storage room and overall cleanliness of the premises. It also assessed the quality, taste and nutritional value of the food served to students under the scheme.

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Emphasising the importance of student health and food safety, the commission’s chairman and members issued directions to the school management on maintaining daily kitchen cleanliness, ensuring the use of safe drinking water, upholding personal hygiene among cooks and following necessary precautions during food preparation.

The inspection underscored the importance of maintaining prescribed hygiene and nutritional standards in school meal programmes, where the quality of food and safe preparation practices are essential to protecting students’ health.

KDMC officials attend inspection

KDMC Education Department administrative officer Bharat Bornare, Education Officer Vijay Sarkate and Centre Head Ratilal Chavan were also present during the inspection.

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Vijay Sarkate said the nutrition scheme was being implemented effectively and with a focus on quality across schools in the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction. He assured the commission that its directions would be followed strictly.

Commission reviews school meal standards

The inspection forms part of the commission’s review of the scheme’s implementation, with particular attention to ensuring that meals served to students meet the required standards of quality, hygiene and safety.

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