Dombivli's Grand Rasrang Dandiya Utsav Cancelled, Festival Funds To Help Drought-Hit Maharashtra Farmers | File Pic

Dombivli: In a gesture of solidarity with drought-hit farmers across Maharashtra, the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation and Nav Durga Mitra Mandal have cancelled this year’s grand Rasrang Dandiya Utsav in Dombivli, deciding instead to channel the funds earmarked for the annual celebration towards supporting distressed farming families.

The decision marks a departure from the usual Navratri celebrations, which traditionally draw thousands of dandiya enthusiasts. With several parts of Maharashtra facing drought-like conditions and farmers struggling to sustain their livelihoods, the organisers have opted to prioritise humanitarian assistance over festivities.

Festival funds redirected towards farmers

Announcing the decision at a press conference, Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh More said that the prevailing agrarian distress had prompted the organisers to reconsider the scale and nature of this year’s celebrations. He said the money that would otherwise have been spent on the dandiya festival would instead be used to support drought-affected farmers and their families, including helping them meet essential household expenses and provide for their children.

The decision reflects our responsibility towards families struggling amid the drought. At a time when farmers are facing severe hardship, extending a helping hand to them is more important than organising a grand celebration, the announcement indicated.

Nine days of religious observances continue

Although the cultural festivities have been called off, the religious observances associated with Navratri will continue as planned. The organisers have arranged nine days of worship dedicated to the different manifestations of Goddess Durga, along with a Durga Chandi Yagna, havan and other rituals.

Seating arrangements will be made for devotees attending the religious programmes. The organisers have appealed to devotees to participate in the Chandi Yagna and offer prayers during the nine-day festival.

The decision allows the organisers to retain the spiritual significance of Navratri while scaling back its celebratory elements in view of the hardship faced by farming communities. The move also places the proposed use of festival funds at the centre of this year’s observances.

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Political leaders attend press conference

The press conference was attended by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) district chief Gopal Landge, deputy district chief Rajesh Kadam, along with several corporators and party functionaries.

The organisers also paid tribute to actor Nana Patekar, remembering his contribution to cinema and his popularity among audiences.

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