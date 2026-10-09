Thane Breaks 37-Year-Old Tradition, Embraces Eco-Friendly Navratri Celebrations | AI Representational Image

Thane, October 9, 2026: In a significant stride towards sustainable festive celebrations, Thane is witnessing a unique eco-friendly initiative for the upcoming Navratrotsav. In a historic shift, local organisers are breaking an over 30-year ritual of using Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, championing a green transformation that replaces conventional, non-biodegradable materials with innovative eco-conscious alternatives.

Innovative craftsmanship for a sustainable future

While PoP idols have historically been favoured due to the common perception that traditional clay or eco-friendly alternatives are excessively heavy, artisan Mangesh Pandit has successfully challenged this notion. Through careful research and experimentation, Pandit is crafting a magnificent 10-foot-tall idol of Goddess Lakshmi seated on elephants entirely out of sustainable materials.

Instead of heavy clay, the innovative mixture utilises finely pulverised cardboard packaging waste combined with Shadu clay (eco-friendly potter's clay) and edible gum (dink). This unique composition makes the massive 10-foot idol remarkably lightweight — so light that it can easily be lifted by just two people.

"We wanted to prove that going green for public celebrations does not mean sacrificing scale or convenience. By blending recycled packaging waste with Shadu clay and edible gum, we have created an idol that honours both tradition and the environment."— Mangesh Pandit, Artisan

Community leadership and green celebrations

Marking a major milestone after nearly four decades, the Kopari Young Boys Sports Mandal is leading the charge by officially breaking a 37-year-old ritual of installing PoP idols and registering to install this eco-friendly manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi this year.

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Originally, local celebrations initiated by the late Anand Dighe used Shadu clay, but traditions shifted towards PoP following the passing of artisan Pundlik Shilkar. Now, after more than 30 years, the community is turning back to its eco-friendly roots. With the success of eco-friendly Ganeshotsav paving the way, local organisers and artisans hope to expand environmental consciousness throughout Navratrotsav. This breakthrough proves that large-scale public deities do not need to compromise on environmental safety or structural convenience, setting a new benchmark for green festivals in Thane.

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