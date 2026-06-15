Thane Faces Ecological Crisis As Rapid Urbanisation Drives Green Cover Loss & Urban Heat Island Threat | file photo

Thane: A severe ecological imbalance is gripping the city of Thane, with rapid infrastructure development pushing the region to the brink of an environmental crisis. According to data from the 2022 tree census, Thane recorded approximately 7.22 lakh trees across 271 species. However, with the city's population now soaring between 25 to 30 lakh, green equity has plummeted drastically, leaving just one tree for every four to five residents.

Over the past four years, massive infrastructure projects including metro construction, road widening, flyovers, and extensive concreting have put unprecedented pressure on the city’s green cover. Compounding the issue, the municipal administration has failed to release updated, public data regarding the exact number of trees felled or transplanted during this period.

Environmentalists have also flagged a sharp decline in native tree species such as Vad (Banyan), Pimpal (Sacred Fig), Umbar (Cluster Fig), and Kadamba. These mature, indigenous trees are not merely aesthetic assets but form the backbone of the local ecosystem, supporting birds, insects, and pollinators crucial for biodiversity.

The consequences of this rapid deforestation are already visible. Thane is experiencing rising temperatures, intense heatwaves, erratic rainfall, urban flooding, a depletion of groundwater levels, and deteriorating air quality. Experts warn that these symptoms indicate Thane is rapidly transforming into an 'Urban Heat Island'—a phenomenon where urban regions become significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas due to human activity and concrete surfaces.

In response to the escalating crisis, environmental researcher and senior journalist Dr. Prashant Sinkar has submitted an urgent memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The petition calls for an immediate, scientific 'Green Audit' of the city and a shift in policy from cosmetic tree-planting drives to stringent, legally enforced tree protection frameworks. Experts emphasize that sustainable urban planning and the preservation of existing mature trees are now non-negotiable to prevent Thane's ecological collapse.