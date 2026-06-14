Konkan Divisional Commissioner Reviews Key Development Projects, Revenue Administration In Thane District |

Thane: Reaffirming the government's commitment to citizen-centric governance and accelerated development, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal conducted a comprehensive review of major development initiatives and revenue administration in Thane district during her visit to the Collectorate on Friday.

The high-level review meeting was held at the committee hall of the Thane Collectorate and focused on the implementation status of various Central and State Government schemes across both urban and rural regions of the district. Officials presented updates on ongoing development projects, revenue administration, land acquisition processes, and public welfare initiatives.

During the meeting, Commissioner Agrawal took a detailed review of land acquisition required for key government projects, the status of government land management, and village outreach programmes. She also assessed progress under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme, preparations related to the forthcoming Census, and the implementation of solid waste management projects across the district.

The Divisional Commissioner sought information on challenges faced by departments in executing these programmes and directed concerned officials to ensure that all special campaigns and priority projects are completed within the prescribed timelines. She emphasized the need for better inter-departmental coordination and timely resolution of administrative bottlenecks to maintain the momentum of development works.

Highlighting the importance of innovative governance practices, Agrawal made special mention of the recently conducted ‘Ghongadi Baithak’ initiative in Chondhe Khurd village of Shahapur taluka. She lauded the programme as an effective example of grassroots engagement and people-oriented administration. Stressing the need for greater public participation in governance, she urged field-level officers to adopt similar innovative approaches to strengthen citizen connect and improve service delivery.

The meeting was attended by Thane Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav, Additional Collector Harishchandra Patil, Joint Commissioner Vijaykumar Mhasal, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sagar Gholap, Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Sandeep Mane, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake, and Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, among other senior district and civic officials.

Senior officers including Deputy Collectors Rupali Bhalke, Sarjerao Maske-Patil, Varunkumar Sahare, and Shashikant Gaikwad, along with Sub-Divisional Officers, Tehsildars, Election Registration Officers, Land Records officials, Mining Department representatives, and municipal deputy commissioners were also present during the review.

Following the meeting, Agrawal visited the Central Election Office at Kopri, Thane, where she inspected election-related infrastructure and administrative arrangements. She also reviewed operations at the Citizen Service Centre, interacting with officials to understand the facilities and services being provided to residents.

The Divisional Commissioner later visited the Thane Taluka Sports Complex, where she reviewed the sports infrastructure and facilities available to athletes. She interacted with officials from the district sports department and sought detailed information on initiatives aimed at promoting sports and su pporting emerging talent in the district.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress achieved across various sectors, Agrawal commended district officials for their efforts and reiterated the importance of maintaining efficiency, transparency, and public accountability in governance. She emphasized that sustained monitoring and proactive administration would remain key to ensuring the successful implementation of development programmes across Thane district.

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