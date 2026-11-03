Thane Excise Department Seizes Illicit Liquor Worth ₹6.35 Crore In 7 Months; 10 Arrested In October Crackdown On Illegal Alcohol Trade | Representational Image

Thane: Ahead of the festive season, the Maharashtra Excise Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor trafficking and manufacturing of adulterated alcohol. Over the past seven months, authorities have seized illicit liquor valued at more than ₹6.35 crore in Thane.

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According to Pravin Tambe, Superintendent of the Thane Division, the ongoing operation aims to curb the illegal smuggling and production of spurious liquor, activities that typically witness a surge during festive periods.

In October 2026 alone, the department registered seven major cases involving adulterated liquor, tax-evaded alcohol smuggled from other states, and fake foreign scotch. These operations led to the arrest of 10 accused individuals and the seizure of assets worth approximately ₹85 lakh.

The Excise Department has stated that surveillance and targeted raids will continue to be reinforced across the district to ensure public safety and prevent the distribution of illicit alcohol.