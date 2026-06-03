Thane Excise Department Destroys ₹1 Crore Worth Of Illicit Liquor In Biggest Crackdown After Pune Hooch Tragedy | VIDEO

Excise officials demolish illegal liquor brewing units in Thane's creek belt as part of a major operation targeting spurious alcohol networks | File Photo

Thane, June 3: In the wake of the recent hooch tragedy in Pune that triggered statewide concern over the menace of illicit liquor, the Thane District State Excise Department has carried out its biggest-ever enforcement drive against illegal country liquor manufacturing units, destroying contraband and equipment worth nearly Rs 1 crore.

The large-scale operation was conducted in the creek belt of Anjur Khadi, Desaigaon Khadi and Asimghar Khadi, areas that officials said had long been used by bootleggers to run clandestine liquor brewing units.

Acting on intelligence inputs and following heightened vigilance directives issued by the state government after the Pune incident, multiple excise teams launched a coordinated crackdown early in the morning.

Due to the difficult terrain and remote location of the illegal units, the department deployed special logistical arrangements to access the sites. Upon reaching the locations, officials used heavy machinery, including Poclain excavators, to demolish makeshift distilleries, temporary sheds and other structures used for manufacturing illicit liquor.

Methanol and brewing infrastructure destroyed

During the operation, the teams seized and destroyed a substantial quantity of illegally brewed country liquor, fermented wash, methanol, chemical substances, plastic and iron drums, storage containers and various implements used in the distillation process. Officials estimated the total value of the destroyed material and infrastructure at approximately Rs 1 crore.

Authorities expressed particular concern over the presence of methanol, a highly toxic industrial alcohol often linked to fatal hooch incidents. Preliminary findings indicate that the chemical was being used in the production process, posing a serious threat to public health and safety. To prevent any possibility of reuse, all seized material was destroyed on-site under official supervision.

Senior excise officials said the crackdown was aimed not only at dismantling illegal liquor manufacturing networks but also at preventing potential loss of life caused by the consumption of spurious alcohol.

Statewide vigilance intensified after Pune tragedy

“Illegal liquor production is a grave threat to public safety and law enforcement. Following the Pune tragedy, strict instructions were issued to intensify surveillance and enforcement against illicit distillation activities. This operation is part of that ongoing effort,” an official associated with the drive said.

The action has reportedly sent shockwaves through illegal liquor syndicates operating in the region. The Excise Department has warned that any information regarding unlawful liquor production, storage or sale will be acted upon immediately, and those found involved will face stringent legal action.

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Officials further stated that similar drives will continue across the district in the coming weeks as part of a sustained campaign to eliminate the illegal liquor network and safeguard public health.

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