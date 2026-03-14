Thane: Excise Department Busts Fake Liquor Factory At Luxurious Bhiwandi Farmhouse, Seizes Goods Worth ₹47 Lakh

In a major crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the flying squad of the State Excise Department in Kalyan has busted a fake foreign liquor manufacturing unit operating from a luxurious farmhouse in Bhiwandi. |

Thane: In a major crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the flying squad of the State Excise Department in Kalyan has busted a fake foreign liquor manufacturing unit operating from a luxurious farmhouse in Bhiwandi. Acting on specific intelligence, officials seized liquor, bottles, packaging material and vehicles worth nearly ₹47 lakh and arrested eight members of the racket.

Senior Inspector Deepak Parab Leads Operation Based on Specific Tip-Off

According to officials, the operation was carried out under the leadership of Senior Inspector Deepak Parab of the State Excise Department’s Kalyan flying squad. The team conducted raids at multiple locations in the Bhiwandi–Kongaon area after receiving information about the transportation and manufacturing of counterfeit foreign liquor.

The investigation began after the excise team received a tip-off that a consignment of fake liquor was being transported through the Bapgaon–Sonale Road area. Acting on the information, the flying squad laid a trap and intercepted two suspicious cars during the night.

Upon checking the vehicles, the team found a stock of counterfeit foreign liquor worth approximately ₹18.12 lakh inside the cars. The liquor and vehicles were immediately seized and the occupants detained for questioning.

Interrogation Reveals Additional Storage Units in Kongaon Buildings

During interrogation, the accused revealed details about additional storage locations used by the racket. Acting on the information, the excise squad conducted raids at two buildings in the Kongaon area of Bhiwandi, where a large quantity of fake foreign liquor, empty branded bottles and bottle caps were recovered.

Further investigation led the team to a luxurious farmhouse in Lonar near Bhiwandi, reportedly owned by a person identified as Kathore. The farmhouse was allegedly being used as a full-scale manufacturing unit for counterfeit liquor.

Goa-Made Liquor Bottles, Plastic Jars, and Sealing Caps Seized from Farmhouse

During the raid, officials seized 240 boxes of liquor bottles manufactured in Goa, along with 10–12 plastic jars filled with counterfeit liquor, empty bottles and sealing caps, collectively valued at around ₹27 lakh.

In total, the excise department seized liquor and related materials worth ₹46.97 lakh and arrested eight accused involved in the racket.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the group smuggled liquor from Goa to Maharashtra to evade state taxes. The liquor was then refilled into empty branded bottles, sealed and sold illegally in the market.

Officials suspect a Goa-based supply network behind the operation and further investigation is underway.

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