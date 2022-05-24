Thane: Elephantiasis eradication campaign to be implemented in Bhiwandi taluka from Wednesday

Thane: Elephantiasis eradication Universal Medicine Campaign in Bhiwandi taluka will initiate from Wednesday, May 25. The community medicine campaign will be implemented from May 25 to June 5, said Gopinath Thombre, Deputy Collector, General Administration Department.

A Meeting of the district co-ordinating committee under the National Insect Disease Control Program 2022 under the chairmanship of Deputy Collector Thombre was held on Monday where district malaria officer Dr Mahesh Nagare, a divisional officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal corporation Dr Priya Phadke, Medical Officer Saeed and Thane district Elephantiasis disease officer Deepali Nasare etc were present.

While providing information about the drug treatment campaign to the media the District Malaria Officer Dr Mahesh Nagare said, "In October 2021, selected children in the age group of six to seven years were examined. Elephantiasis microorganisms were found in the blood of 43 children in the Thane district and the highest number of 23 children were from Bhiwandi taluka. Accordingly, at the district training centre at Thane medical officers, health supervisors and health assistants from Bhiwandi taluka were trained on 20th May for the campaign."

Nagare further added, "Children, adults and the elderly should take elephantiasis pills to keep them free from elephantiasis. Also due to high incidence in Bhiwandi, community medicine campaign will be implemented in this taluka even after 5th June and it will continue for two years."

Causes of elephantiasis

Elephantiasis is caused by mosquitoes of the genus Culex. These mosquitoes breed in septic tanks, sewage and sewage systems.

Symptoms of Elephant Disease

Individuals/patients remain unaware of this as swelling of the hands/feet or deformities like elephantiasis, develops five to ten years after mosquito bites/microorganisms enter the body.

Measures to control Culex mosquitoes

Measures to control mosquitoes include releasing hot oil into a septic tank through a toilet bowl, installing a mesh on the vent pipe, constructing "suction pits" outside the house to prevent drainage, and using pesticides/guppies to control mosquitoes while keeping sewer water flowing.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:07 PM IST