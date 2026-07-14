Thane: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Immediate Structural Audit Of Hoardings After Banner Collapse On Eastern Express Highway

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a city-wide audit of hoardings after a banner collapse on the Eastern Express Highway triggered safety concerns | File Photo

Thane, July 14, 2026: Following a narrow escape on the busy Eastern Express Highway, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to conduct an immediate structural audit of all large hoardings in the city and aggressively dismantle unauthorised banners.

Taking serious and immediate note of the banner collapse, Shinde telephoned the TMC Commissioner to order stringent legal action against those responsible for placing hazardous, illegal structures in public spaces.

The Deputy Chief Minister's intervention comes after a potentially catastrophic accident was narrowly avoided on the highway. A large banner, installed on a pedestrian flyover, was dislodged by strong winds and crashed directly onto a passing two-wheeler during peak traffic hours.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to momentarily lose balance, creating a brief, tense scare of a collision with oncoming traffic. However, showing immense presence of mind, the rider managed to regain control of the vehicle and avert a major crash. Both individuals on the two-wheeler fortunately escaped without serious injuries.

Monsoon Safety And Civic Crackdown

The incident sparked intense public outrage, with citizens criticising the TMC for failing to regulate risky public hoardings as the monsoon season brings heavy winds and rain.

To prevent further wind-induced mishaps, Deputy CM Shinde's directives mandate a comprehensive, city-wide structural audit of all high-rise billboards.

He emphasised that the administration must enforce harsh legal penalties on individuals putting up illegal banners as well as those maintaining unsafe structures.

Also Watch:

Read Also Thane Municipal Corporation Orders Urgent Hoarding Safety Audit After Congress Raises Monsoon...

Responding to the Deputy CM's orders, the Thane civic administration immediately swung into action, launching a massive removal and enforcement campaign across the city starting Tuesday night.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/