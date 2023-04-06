 Thane: Duo offer security guard constable job at Mantralaya, dupe him of ₹14 lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Duo offer security guard constable job at Mantralaya, dupe him of ₹14 lakh

Thane: Duo offer security guard constable job at Mantralaya, dupe him of ₹14 lakh

The Kopri police station has registered a cheating case against the accused.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Two men cheat a security guard of ₹14,31,000 by offering him a constable job in Mantralya |

Thane: A shocking incident came to light on Tuesday where a 42-year-old security guard from Thane was cheated of ₹14,31,000 by two men from Mumbai. The two men approached a security guard and lured him with a constable job in Mantralaya. The Kopri police station has registered a cheating case against the accused.

Vijay Kumar Rathod, sub-inspector, anti-extortion squad, Thane who is investigating the case said, "The complainant Yogesh Tawte (42) a resident of Kopri in Thane was approached by Vishal Gonbhare and Shyam Khatkar both residents of Dadar in Mumbai."

Fake call letter handed to victim

"Both lured Tawte a security guard from Thane to provide him with a constable job in Mantralaya. They gave him a fake call letter, a fake identity card and a constable's uniform. In return Tawte has paid Vishal Gonbhare and Shyam Khatkar an amount of ₹14,31,000 through cheque, google pay and cash. The incident took place between 23 November 2022 and 20 February 2023," he added.

Rathod further added, " Even after paying ₹14,31,000 Tawte was not employed, nor was his money returned to him. After realising that he was cheated he registered a cheating case against Gonbhare and Khatkar at Kopri Police Station on April 3, 2023. We are investigating the matter."

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Safe: 73-yr-old duped of ₹1.38 lakh buying wine online
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 3,500 of 19,500 builders act on MahaRERA showcause notices

Mumbai: 3,500 of 19,500 builders act on MahaRERA showcause notices

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to acquire MTDC’s Guest House near Ghodbunder Fort for ₹2.58 Crore

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to acquire MTDC’s Guest House near Ghodbunder Fort for ₹2.58 Crore

Thane: Duo offer security guard constable job at Mantralaya, dupe him of ₹14 lakh

Thane: Duo offer security guard constable job at Mantralaya, dupe him of ₹14 lakh

Mumbai: Now, track Western Railway locals with Yatri app

Mumbai: Now, track Western Railway locals with Yatri app

Bombay High Court continues interim stay on IT notices to Anil Ambani

Bombay High Court continues interim stay on IT notices to Anil Ambani