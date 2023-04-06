Thane: Duo offer security guard constable job at Mantralaya, dupe him of ₹14 lakh

Thane: Two men cheat a security guard of ₹14,31,000 by offering him a constable job in Mantralya |

Thane: A shocking incident came to light on Tuesday where a 42-year-old security guard from Thane was cheated of ₹14,31,000 by two men from Mumbai. The two men approached a security guard and lured him with a constable job in Mantralaya. The Kopri police station has registered a cheating case against the accused.

Vijay Kumar Rathod, sub-inspector, anti-extortion squad, Thane who is investigating the case said, "The complainant Yogesh Tawte (42) a resident of Kopri in Thane was approached by Vishal Gonbhare and Shyam Khatkar both residents of Dadar in Mumbai."

Fake call letter handed to victim

"Both lured Tawte a security guard from Thane to provide him with a constable job in Mantralaya. They gave him a fake call letter, a fake identity card and a constable's uniform. In return Tawte has paid Vishal Gonbhare and Shyam Khatkar an amount of ₹14,31,000 through cheque, google pay and cash. The incident took place between 23 November 2022 and 20 February 2023," he added.

Rathod further added, " Even after paying ₹14,31,000 Tawte was not employed, nor was his money returned to him. After realising that he was cheated he registered a cheating case against Gonbhare and Khatkar at Kopri Police Station on April 3, 2023. We are investigating the matter."