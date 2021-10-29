Thane: Drug Peddler held with MD worth Rs. 1.10 lakh in Bhayandar's Uttan

Thane: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a notorious peddler who was found to be in possession of Mephedrone drug, also known as MD.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC team led by Police Inspector- Devidas Handore and API- Tejashri Shinde from MBVV's Bharosa Cell, under the supervision of DCP (crime), Dr. Mahesh Patil, laid a trap near the hillocks of Dongri village area in Uttan near Bhayandar and apprehended the drug peddler who has been identified as Shahbaz Asif Khan alias Babloo (23).

Upon frisking, he was found to be in possession of 22 grams of MD. The estimated value of the seized drug consignment is pegged at around Rs. 1.10 lakh, police said.

An offense under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered at the local police station against the accused who has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband.

