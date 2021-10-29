e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan to be released tomorrow morning, say Arthur Road Jail officials
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 05:19 PM IST

Thane: Drug Peddler held with MD worth Rs. 1.10 lakh in Bhayandar's Uttan

An offense under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered at the local police station
Suresh Golani
MD drug | Photo: Representative Image

MD drug | Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

Thane: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a notorious peddler who was found to be in possession of Mephedrone drug, also known as MD.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC team led by Police Inspector- Devidas Handore and API- Tejashri Shinde from MBVV's Bharosa Cell, under the supervision of DCP (crime), Dr. Mahesh Patil, laid a trap near the hillocks of Dongri village area in Uttan near Bhayandar and apprehended the drug peddler who has been identified as Shahbaz Asif Khan alias Babloo (23).

Upon frisking, he was found to be in possession of 22 grams of MD. The estimated value of the seized drug consignment is pegged at around Rs. 1.10 lakh, police said.

An offense under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered at the local police station against the accused who has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband.

ALSO READ

Mumbai drugs bust case is being used to harass people, says Jayant Patil

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 05:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal