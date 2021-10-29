Mumbai drugs bust case is being used to harass people, says Jayant Patil

NCP state president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil came in open to support his ministerial colleague Nawab Malik saying that he has been making revelations against NCB and zonal director Sameer Wankhede based on the information which he has and it needs to be probed.

Patil claimed NCB has been harassing people. "Nawab Malik speaks with evidence against the NCB and this case (Mumbai drug bust) is being used to harass the people, to defame them and put them in jail for several days." Patil said.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 08:58 AM IST